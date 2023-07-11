People Share the Weirdest Facts They Know
“Playwright Henrik Ibsen was lying in his hospital bed when his morning nurse came in for the first time that day.
She said to him, “you’re looking better!” He responded, “on the contrary,” and d**d immediately afterward.”
Sea cows.
“Manatees aren’t fat. They’re round.
Many mammals develop a layer of fat or blubber to preserve body heat.
Manatees are tropical mammals and do not need a lot of body fat.”
Bodies are wild.
“When you get a kidney transplant they leave the old ones in unless there’s a reason to remove them (cancer etc)
I currently have five. Two original, two failed transplants, one functioning transplant.”
Think about that.
“If you looked at one star per second, it would take you over 3,000 years to look at all the stars in the Milky Way galaxy.”
Deep in the ocean.
“During mating a male anglerfish will fuse with a larger female, allowing them to share not only sperm but also blood and skin.
They become one amalgamated abomination that haunts the deep for the period of mating.”
Nature!
“Opossums have 13 nipples. A ring of twelve with one in the center.
They also eat ticks and their low body temperature makes them resistant to rabies.”
Sad.
“Millions of horses d**d in WWI.
This was due to the fact that automotive transportation wasn’t all there yet despite biplanes being used for bombing/dart dropping for the first time. Pair this with the fact it was the first war with center fire rifle cartridges and it spelled devastation.
Many Calvary units who were once the elites and best of the best in war were like “f**k it we are the best these center fire rifles won’t affect us.” Boy were they wrong.”
I did not know that!
“I just learned yesterday that Shrimp hearts are in their head.
Octopus arms literally have minds of their own (that scene of Ursula’s tentacles poking her in the back to get her attention isn’t so far fetched now is it?)
Horseshoe crabs use their legs to chew their food.”
Great movie.
“The blood used in Psycho was chocolate sauce.
And if you watch the shower scene, you’ll see Janet Leigh blink after she falls down d**d.
Hitchcock’s wife and editor, Alma Reville, noticed it in post but didn’t say anything because she didn’t want to put Janet through reshoots.”
Outer space.
“On Venus the sun rises in the west and sets in the east.
The atmosphere is so dense and heavy that it crushes every probe sent there.
The Soviet Union was the only nation to capture photos from the surface.”
What are the chances?
“Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Lee lived in the same neighborhood at the same time and attended the same gym.
Yet there is no record they ever met.”
Stardust.
“A significant proportion of your body is genuine stardust.
Apart from the hydrogen (and some helium) every other element in your body was forged in the center of a star, as it fused.
And everything after iron (in the periodic table) was forged in the final moments of a star’s d**th, as it v**lently collapsed and exploded.
You’re stardust, my dude.”
