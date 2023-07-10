People Talk About What Attractive People Can Do That Ugly Folks Can’t
You’re about to get some real talk, friends…
Because AskReddit users got real about what they think attractive people can do that ugly people can’t.
Are y’all ready for this?
Let’s see what they had to say!
A little help?
“I remember an attractive newswoman, probably 20 or 30 years ago, who put on a fat suit (convincing one) and asked for help with various things. And then she did it as herself. Got a lot more help as herself.
Brooke Burns had to put on ugly makeup for her role in Shallow Hal. She noticed a HUGE difference in how she was treated when she was walking around in makeup.”
Good tips.
“Getting good tips without trying.
Definitely. My cousin is good looking and she makes like $90 an hour as a waitress at freaking Smokey bones.”
True.
“Singer / artist.
Even though looks have nothing to do with talent.
Makes me wonder how many amazing voices are not being heard because the record company old fat dudes don’t think the artist is hot.”
Classy!
“A girl just drove 3 hours to f**k my roommate.
They never really spoke or met before this.
Blew my mind.”
Meet my followers.
“I dated an extremely attractive charismatic man once. It was genuinely scary what he could pull off, he could definitely be a cult leader.
Now when I go on dates if I see their charisma manipulating situations it’s an instant no.
S**t’s scary.”
Definitely.
“Receive the fastest service from bartenders. Cut lines.
Have prospective employers “see potential” and attain jobs without being totally qualified.”
Let me help you!
“People will go completely out of their way to do things for them.
Moving? Something broke? Card declined?
Someone will help them.”
Get to know each other.
“Talk to new people in public, particularly at bars and the like.
I have been fit and I have been fat. Fit me talked to whomever, whenever without incident and generally with good results.
Fat me doing the same equaled tense body language, and awkward, stunted interactions.”
All decked out.
“Dressing bad.
Attractive people can wear literal rags and look go.
Ugly people have to dress to the 9 just to have a chance.”
No problem at all.
“Get conversation without much effort.
If an unattractive person is at a venue and doesn’t know anybody it can be a lonely experience. If you are attractive, people will try to make conversation with you all the time.
I know plenty of attractive people who are not at all interesting but have tons of friends because everyone wants a good looking person around them.”
The way it goes.
“I’ve noticed that people are more patient with my stutter.
My sister’s boyfriend is… not conventionally attractive and he stutters too. Some people just outright ignore him.
Pi**es me off that double standard exists.”
Sad, but true.
“In general, get the benefit of the doubt. Applies to so many situations.
Make a mistake, oh everyone makes a mistake sometimes. Acting mean, they’re probably having a bad day.
Something unfortunate happens to then, why do bad things happen to good people?”
I mean… that’s life, right?
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, attractive, beauty, life, people, red border, reddit, top