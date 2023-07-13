She Bailed on an Event After the Hostess’ Husband Was Added to the Mix. Is She Wrong?
Hmmm, I wonder what the heck is really going on here?
Because it sounds like this woman got pretty fired up when she found out that the woman hosting this event asked her husband to be part of the deal.
Is she acting like an a**hole?
Read her story and see what you think.
AITA for bailing on an event I agreed to when the hostess’ husband was added to the mix?
“A friend of mine (23F) has recently bought a house that came with a large, nice hot tub. She was really excited about this and I (27F) suggested she have a housewarming party.
She landed on the idea inviting about a dozen of our mutual girl friends for a ladies hot tub party/ spa night. I was really excited for her and ngl excited to attend. I offered to make and bring a large charcuterie board. I actually went and bought all the ingredients for this, which was about $200.
So earlier this week (the event is Monday on the 3-day weekend), she told me her husband cancelled the plans he made with his friends so he could stay for the party because it “sounded more fun”. The reason we chose this date was because he would be out of the house, so no men.
I personally don’t like being in swimsuits in public and I know that’s my own separate issue to work on. I was excited about this in part because I feel really comfortable and safe around these ladies and could relax instead of worrying about how I look in a swimsuit.
Anyway, since this development, I told her that I didn’t think I would attend because I wasn’t feeling great about being in a swimsuit. I didn’t specifically say her husband’s presence was the problem, but she’s a smart girl.
She told me to think about it and asked me to still bring the food. I made new plans for the day and won’t be in town to bring/make it. I let her know this as soon as it developed. She seemed peeved.
Now, I heard from another friend in the group that she’s mad at me for cancelling and saying that it wasn’t right for me to offer to help with food and bail. And the worse part is she told her friend that I am making it out like her husband is a pervert. UMMMM… what?
I never implied that, don’t think it, and feel like he has a right to be in a house he owns? I just don’t want to hot tub/ spa night with him.
Am I the a**hole?”
Take a look at what people had to say on Reddit.
One person said she’s NTA and asked what else her friends wants.
This reader said that it sounds like her friend just wanted some free food.
And this individual said even her friend knows that what her husband is doing is gross.
Yeah, I agree. This is gross.