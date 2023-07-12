She Got Upset Because She Got Coal for Christmas. Was She Wrong?
Some jokes backfire in spectacular fashion, don’t they?
And this sounds like one of those times!
Did this woman act like an a**hole when she got a lump of coal for Christmas?
Let’s take a look at what she had to say…
AITA for not wanting coal for Christmas?
“This year I went to my fiancé’s house for Christmas. It was my first time going, as we would typically go to my family’s house instead.
I got a (rather pricey) gift for my fiancé “Dan” related to his hobbies, I got nice gifts for “Dan’s” parents based off of things I’d talked about with them before, and I got a small pack of chocolates for each of Dan’s other relatives (I didn’t know them that well).
I wasn’t expecting many gifts from Dan’s relative’s because I didn’t know many of them that well, but I was certainly expecting more than I got.
At first, I was excited when I saw that there was a big pile of gifts for me. However, once I opened the first one it was just a piece of coal. Everyone laughed, and I just kind of laughed along thinking it was a gag gift and that the other gifts would be different. But every single one turned out to be coal. All 18 of them.
I started to get upset, so I cried and lashed out at Dan. But he calmly explained apparently this is a longstanding tradition in his family where they gift coal to newcomers who are celebrating Christmas with them for the first time. He explained that it’s just easier that way since all the relatives who might not know the newcomer well don’t have to stress over finding a gift, and it’s a fun experience for the newcomer as well.
I told Dan I couldn’t believe I skipped my own family’s celebration for this and left. But now Dan and some of his family are blowing up my phone saying I embarrassed him in front of his relatives and that I made it awkward for everyone.
So AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
One person said she’s NTA and that they humiliated her.
Another reader also said she’s NTA and this was just plain MEAN.
And this individual said she’s NTA but everyone else in this story SUCKS.
My opinion: she really should have just rolled with this.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, black text, christmas, reddit, relationships, top