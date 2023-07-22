She Pointed Out That Her Kids’ Dad Doesn’t Do Anything for Them. Did She Go Too Far?
AITA for showing a spread sheet of everything I pay for and showing there dad doesn’t do s**t?
“Ok I’m getting mixed opinions from this. Two kids 13 and 11, I’m not going to lie we live a pretty frugal life, all my extra money I make goes into their college accounts or fun weekends.
Dad has them once a month and is the fun parent. Can’t get his child payments in but willing to do a surprise trip to Kennywood. It’s frustrating all right.
I try not to say anything bad about him but he has been pushing the narrative that without him and the money he gives me we wouldn’t have the home. It’s so false, and now the kids are going well dad pays for this.
My last straw is when the kids told me that it’s dad who pays for the home. So I pulled up my budget spreadsheet and it includes all the stuff that he pays for, so child support and he hasn’t paid for the past two months.
The kids were upset for being lied to and the oldest get in an argument with him since she called to confirm.
We got in a argument and he is calling me a jerk. My friends are split on this and I am wondering if I went too far.
AITA?”
