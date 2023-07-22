She Won’t Help Her Family Business After She Found Out Her Brother Was Being Paid and She Wasn’t. Is She Wrong?
How would feel about working and not getting paid?
Okay, now that you’ve answered that question, let me ask you another one: how would you feel about working and not getting paid if you found out that your brother was getting paid?
Sounds pretty shady, right?
So is this teenager a jerk for not helping out at her family’s restaurant?
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for not helping my family’s restaurant because my brother was being paid and I wasn’t?
“So my (17f) parents recently came into a fair bit of money (inheritance from one of my mom’s elderly relatives I think) and decided to buy out a local ice cream shop that was going out of business.
They love that place because it’s where they met and has tons of sentimental meaning to them. They also hired my 18 year old brother to work there because they want him to have job experience before going off to college. They didn’t offer to hire me, and I didn’t ask because I already have a fast food job.
Anyway, my house is pretty close to the shop, and my friends and I decided to meet up there yesterday for icecream and to hang out. For reference, we’re a group of four high schoolers. It was pretty busy, so we got in line.
About a minute in, we brother came out of the back and waved me over. He handed me an apron and asked me to help out his coworker in the back because they had to clean the machines ASAP but my brother had to open a second register because of how busy it was.
I refused on the grounds that I wasn’t being paid, and he said that I had to help out because it’s the “family business” and because of how swamped the place was and how panicked his coworker was.
He even offered to let my friends skip the line if I helped out for ten minutes to give his coworker a hand, and said I owed it to him to help out because I “brought such a big group in”. I decided that that would cause a scene in a packed shop, and refused again. He huffed and waved me off, then went to open the second register.
I went back to my friends and the rest of our meet up went well, but my brother kept giving me dirty looks until we got our cones and left.
Later that night, my parents confronted me and said that what I did was petty. They told me to work a shift the next day to make up for it, but backed off once I reminded them that I have an actual job that I was scheduled to work pretty much all day the next day.
I ended up getting off scot free, however my whole family maintains that I’m petty and lazy, and now I’m wondering if they’re right. So, AITA?”
