Should The Roommate Have To Replace The Exact Bottle Of Wine She Took From The Pantry?
Those of us who enjoy wine know for sure that not every bottle is created equal, and when you find the bottle that speaks to you, it’s not something you forget.
OP lives in a place with two roommates, and generally they get along and have few issues sharing things and spaces. OP isn’t as much of a drinker as one of the other girls, but recently found a bottle of wine she really enjoyed while on a trip with her sister.
I (23f) share an apartment with two roommates (28f and 25f.)
My 28f roommate, “Morgan,” sometimes has friends over, and they’ll watch movies and drink something, usually wine.
I don’t really drink, just once or twice a year on special occasions. The most recent time was because my sis wanted to do a wine tasting while we were on a trip together.
She bought a bottle and put in the pantry, saving it for a special occasion.
At the winery, I found the first wine that I’ve actually enthusiastically liked: a spicy wine infused with hot peppers. I bought a bottle, took it home, and put it in my section of the shared pantry.
One night, she came home to her roommate and her roommate’s friends drinking it. OP was upset, and the roommate apologized and said one of her friends had opened it before she’d realized it wasn’t hers.
A couple of months went by without incident. Then one Friday night, I came home to Morgan and two of her friends drinking it. I confronted her about it, and she said that her friend had opened it without knowing it was mine. Morgan apparently realized the mistake but thought it would be ok because I’ve “said that I don’t like wine before.”
??? What makes you think that made it ok? I’ve said that before, yes, but this is literally the only wine I’ve ever enjoyed enough to buy a bottle of. I was saving it for a special occasion or maybe to share the next time my sister came to visit. But they drank most of it, and now there’s barely a full glass left.
OP said ok, but they wanted the bottle replaced; the roommate replaced it with a regular bottle from a local grocery.
I told her I wanted her to replace it, and she agreed. Well, a couple weeks later she said that she’d gotten me another bottle, but it was just regular wine from the liquor store.
OP said no, they want the same bottle, and the roommate whined about how the winery was too far away and her friend is the one who opened it in the first place.
I told her that she must have misunderstood: I don’t want just any old bottle of regular wine. I want her to get me another bottle of the actual wine that she and her friends drank.
Her eyes got really wide and she started complaining about how that winery is a three hour drive away, and that wasn’t fair because it was her friend who opened it and not her.
Honestly? I told her that I didn’t really care. Morgan knew it was mine and let her friends drink it anyway. She could have told her friend that it was mine, put it away, and told me about it, and I would’ve understood. But no, she let them go ahead and even poured herself a glass. She was still drinking it when I came home.
As long as the bottle is replaced, OP doesn’t care who does it, but here’s the rub – their other roommate thinks she’s being too harsh and she should just let it go.
So yeah: I’ve told her that her friend can replace it or she can. Don’t really care how. I just want another bottle before the lease is up next year and I move out.
Morgan is mad at me. She’s been avoiding hanging out in our shared living room and won’t speak to me at all now. Our third roommate thinks I’m being unreasonable and wants me to just drop it and accept the regular wine bottle as a replacement, so Morgan will “get back to her old self.”
They’re both making me feel really bad now, and I’m wondering if I’m being too harsh so, AITA?
Should she? Let’s find out what Reddit thinks!
I’m kind of amazed that the roommate is fighting OP on this.
If I had made this mistake, I would have gone out of my way to make it right.