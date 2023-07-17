‘Thank you for the trauma!’ Legendary Nordstrom’s Employee Announced His Last Shift And Puts Customers On Blast
This man…is a LEGEND.
Admit it, you’ve wanted to quit a job in style at some point in your life, but most of us don’t have the guts to follow through with something like this guy pulled off.
And the former Nordstrom employee looked pretty darn cool after he announced his final shift on his last day of work over the store’s intercom.
The man’s text overlay in the video reads, “After 12 years of retail. I’m finally leaving, and I’ve always wanted to do this.”
And then he picked up the microphone…
He then said into the mic, “Attention, customers. This is my last shift. Thank you for the trauma and mental health issues. I’d say thank you again, but I really don’t care. Goodbye.”
And then he was gone!
Take a look at his video.
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person who worked at Nordstrom could relate…
And another viewer actually did this before!
And one TikTokker said they are proud of him for doing this because Nordstrom customers are no joke.
I hope this guy has found a better job.