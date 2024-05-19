American Laments That All Of The Natural Occurrences Of Human Life Have Been Monetized And Ruined Society
by Chris Allen
The “natural-ness” of everyday life seems to be slipping away.
You feel that too?
Everything feels like a money grab, be it exercise, activities, or just plain TALKING.
Well one TikToker named Amber feels it, and has come with a fantastic rant that really has people thinking.
She opens the video getting right to the point, stating
“As Americans we’ve removed everything we actually need in daily life like exercise, talking to friends…”
She continues with the crux of the argument:
“We’ve taken all of the naturally occurring things out of life.”
She goes through a litany of things in everyday life that used to just naturally occur, and now seem…hijacked?
“You have to go to the gym so you can get in your exercise.”
Popular things back in American exercise life were club sports, YMCAs, or even community church teams and programs.
All of which used to be free, y’all.
Even things like talking.
What used to be a communal, naturally-occurring facet of life in town, or at the market, is shifting to what looks like a money grab in the therapy game.
And she states, not all therapy is that, and that some folks genuinely need it and benefit from it.
But now we use our “professional mode” voice while at work, on calls, seemingly ad nauseum.
Her video’s worth a watch.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
This top comment really hits the nail on the head as to what young folks think.
While one person noted the lack of sidewalks being alarming.
THIS was what I scrolled to find.
We need “The Third Place” now more than ever.
It really gives some perspective.
If you take the time to actually think about it.
