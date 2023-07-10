The One Thing OpenAI Admitted Their AI Couldn’t Get Right
If any company – but especially a tech company – tells you up front that one of their products isn’t great at something, you should definitely believe them.
And OpenAI made sure that Microsoft was aware upfront that their AI product wasn’t exactly perfect.
Especially when it comes to telling the truth.
OpenAI reportedly told Microsoft that they would need to train the GPT-4 large language model (LLM) before integrating it fully.
Of course, despite knowing it tended toward lies and nonsense, Microsoft launched the tech anyway. The results have been a barrage of “hallucinations” that have ultimately led to the tool being severely restricted for the time being.
Microsoft spent billions to get early access to this tech, but Bing has now been left in the dust by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Oren Etzioni, former CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, says the conflict is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon.
“What puts them in more of a collision course is both sides need to make money. The conflict is they’ll both be trying to make money with similar products.”
It always comes back to the money.
What seems unclear at the moment is whose chat bot will ultimately come to its senses first.
