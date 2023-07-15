They Put Conditions on a Family Vacation With Their Kids. Are They Wrong?
Family vacations can really go off the rails sometimes, huh?
You know that’s the truth!
When you get all those different personalities together, there’s bound to be ugliness.
So is this parent wrong for putting conditions on a family vacation with their kids?
Check out their story below and see what you think.
AITA for putting conditions on a family vacation?
“I planned a family vacation with my 7, 9 and 18yo sons to Bora Bora for 13 days in June.
My 18 yo asked of he could bring his girlfriend of a year “Danielle” and he was surprised that I said yes. Of course he asked after finding out he would end up with his own detached room. They’re both graduating high school in a couple of weeks too.
I don’t mind spending most of my time with the 7yo and 10yo boys. I wouldn’t mind having some me time though. I’m sharing a lot of space with them including a bed.
I told my 18yo that I’m expecting him and his girlfriend to do some babysitting on the trip seeing that I’m paying for her to go. It’s not going to be all Baywatch for them. My 18yo is angry for me even asking.
I said I’d be cleaning the floors if I was 18 and was allowed to bring my girlfriend to paradise for two weeks. Danielle is fine with it but my son is not.”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader said they’re NTA and they’ll gladly watch the kids on this trip.
Another individual said the way they delivered this message is what’s wrong here.
And one person said they need to present this situation in a different way and it should all be okay.
I don’t know… this sounds a bit harsh. It’s a vacation after all.