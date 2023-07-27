This Dad Wants to Know if He’s a Jerk for Refusing to Pay For His Daughter’s Wedding
by Matthew Gilligan
Parents have a right to demand certain things if they’re paying for a child’s wedding, don’t you think?
Or maybe I’m way off base here…
Whatever the case, this story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” generated a lot of conversation and it’s easy to see why.
And now it’s up to you to read this story below and see what you think.
Get started now!
AITA for refusing to pay for my daughter’s wedding because she won’t let me walk her down the aisle?
“I’m a 48-year-old man and my 19-year-old daughter has always been an independent thinker. I raised her to be independent and think for herself, which I’ve always appreciated. However, we recently hit a bit of a snag.
She got engaged and decided that she doesn’t want me to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. She argues that her mother and I don’t “own” her, therefore we have no right to “give her away”. I feel hurt by this because we never treated her like an object or piece of property, rather we’ve tried our best to provide her with a wonderful life.
Her stance seems extreme to me and despite discussions, she’s refusing to budge on the issue. I respect her choices, but I feel she’s disregarding our feelings completely. As a response, I told her that if she feels that way, then I won’t be paying for her wedding.
I don’t want to come across as controlling or manipulative. It’s true, I don’t “own” her, I also don’t owe her a fully-funded wedding. She can pay for her own wedding if she’s insistent on this stance.
I’m feeling quite conflicted about this. AITA?”
My opinion…she asked for it.