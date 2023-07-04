This DoorDash Driver Wants Customers to Stop Lying About Not Receiving Their Food
I’m just gonna go ahead and throw this out there…
What the hell is wrong with people?!?!
Some folks think they’re really getting one over on a corporation or a business when they pull stunts like this, but one DoorDash driver’s viral TikTok video shows that what they’re really doing is screwing over the little guy.
This driver shared a video where he talked about how people who lie about food not getting delivered end up messing with folks like him who are just trying to make an honest living.
The man said, “PSA: Stop telling DoorDash I didn’t deliver your food” and he said that a customer who he actually handed food to had the nerve to report that their meal was never delivered.
He said, “Why do something like this? Why?” and he showed that he received a violation after this was reported.
The man added, “You’re putting my job in jeopardy because you want free food You know how selfish that sounds? You report me for ‘not delivering your food’ all for a free meal. It’s selfish, y’all.”
I’m with him on this one!
Let’s take a look at his video.
@latariann stop putting people’s jobs at jeopardy over a meal #fyp #viral #latarian #doordashdriver #doordash #fooddelivery #psa #blowthisup ♬ original sound – latarian
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
Y’all…please be good to your DoorDash drivers.
