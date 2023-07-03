This Person Got a Job at Chipotle Just So They Could Eat for Free
Have you ever purposely sought out a job at a place because you only wanted the perks?
Like a movie theater, a music venue, or maybe your favorite restaurant?
Well, the high schooler you’re about to meet sure did.
In fact, she got a job at Chipotle for one reason: because she wanted to eat the food there for free.
In a video posted to TikTok, the young woman is seen chowing down on a Chipotle burrito bowl while being decked out in her work uniform.
Her text overlay reads, “Not Chipotle being so good I went & got a job there just so I can eat for free.”
And in a caption, she wrote, “Watch me gain 250 lbs.”
Take a look at her TikTok video.
@diordabrat.d Watch me gain 250lbs😍#fyp #chipotle ♬ sunet original – user94121152708
Now check out how people reacted.
One person is in the same position as this person.
Another TikTokker said this is how they pick their jobs.
And this person said they’ve been working at Chipotle for a while and their stomach can’t handle it anymore.
Yeah, I can see that food getting old quick.