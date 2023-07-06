This Worker Gave A Woman Free Dessert After Her Date Gave a Cringe Reason Why He Wouldn’t Pay
Spending time on Reddit is all anyone needs to be able to identify every single red flag when it comes to dating and relationships. They’re all here, every day, and honestly, I hate it and love it at the same time.
A TikToker who works at an edible cookie dough store recently witnessed a couple on an anniversary date. She says they discussed sharing a double scoop, but then at some point the woman asked if it would be ok if she got her own and he agreed.
But, when it came time to pay, he only paid for his own dessert because “they agreed and then she changed her mind.”
The employee very pointedly comped the lady’s dessert, and is wondering whether or not they did the right thing by not minding their business in this case.
Yeah, that actually happened.
Here’s the video…
This commenter thinks OP handled the situation perfectly.
While this person is wondering how she put up with two years of that crap in the first place.
Though some people disagreed with the expectation that he was to pay in the first place.
The bottom line for most people was that this was supposed to be an anniversary, so poor form.
I have to agree that leaving someone you supposedly love out to dry in public like this is pretty cringe.
Definitely discuss things like who is paying and for what ahead of time, y’all!