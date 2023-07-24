What Cheap Food Would You Still Eat No Matter How Rich You Became? Here’s What People Said.
I’m a sucker for cheap food that I know isn’t good for me…
Hey, I never said I was perfect, okay?
And I’m gonna go on the record right now and say that even if I was loaded with cash I’d still eat at White Castle.
What cheap food would you eat no matter how rich you were?
Here’s what people had to say.
Taquitos!
“I still stock up on a rotation of El Monterey taquitos every week. Legit best frozen food you can grab.
Chicken.
Steak and cheese.
Southwestern Chicken.
Bacon and egg.
Feed them all into my veins!”
Bam!
“Corn Dogs.
I would never eat 4 hot dogs in one sitting.
Unless of course they were covered in deep fried cornbread…”
Hits different.
“Fast food burgers just hit different than gourmet ones.
Both delicious, but not always in the mood for gourmet.”
Pile it on.
“My weakness is the American-Chinese spots.
Like yes I want a pile of chow mein, fried rice, two kinds of deep fried sugar sauce covered s**t, a big egg roll and soup for like $12.
If they have a bar it is the strongest drink you have ever been served.”
Make a run for the border.
“Taco Bell.
Taco Bell is the only place where you’ll roll up to the drive thru and see a $70,000 Mercedes followed by a ’94 Chevy cavalier with 300,000 on the clock, followed by three guys on a moped.
It’s the great equalizer; we all want the same thing, to live mas.”
An old classic.
“A baked potato.
Filling, satisfying, and you can add anything to it.”
Big time.
“Spam.
I don’t care what anyone says, Spam has gotten me through some tough times and it never fails, especially with some plain fried rice.”
Your daughter is WRONG.
“I f**king love Torino’s party pizzas.
My teenage daughter thinks I’m disgusting but I’ll always love them.”
The good stuff.
“Homemade tacos.
Hamburger meat, water, taco seasoning and Dorito chips.
I didn’t realize until way later in life what I was eating wasn’t tacos, but I’ll be damned if I ever stop eating the “homemade” version.”
Oh, hell yes!
“Hamburger Helper beef stroganoff.
My partner is not a fan, so when she goes out of town at the end of the month, it’s on!”
Got it all figured out.
“Breakfast cereal.
But I would get like 20 different kinds and mix them all together into a glorious cereal salad.”
Feelin’ fancy.
“Butter noodles.
I mince and sautée some garlic in butter then toss noodles and some pasta water in and cook until the butter and water thicken.
Top with some chili flake and parm if I’m feeling fancy.”
I want some!
“Mashed potatoes.
Boil and add butter, milk, salt, pepper.
Delicious, cheap, (mostly) healthy (if you don’t overdo it).”
The best.
“Pizza.
Just a straight up NY-style cheese pizza.
You know the kind where you fold the slice in half and the grease drips off your elbow while you’re eating it?”
You bet!
“My weakness is definitely gas station food. The construction workers definitely know what’s up.
I don’t care if I become a multimillionaire, I’m never passing up fresh gas station food when I’m on a road trip.”
All I’ve gotta say is YUM!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, cheap, cheap food, food, reddit, top, white text