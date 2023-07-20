What Do Old People Love That You Don’t Understand? Here’s What People Said.
Old people can be weird, huh?
They like weird stuff, they do weird things, and it confuses us younger folks, you know?
And, now that we’ve established that old people are weird, let’s hear from younger folks about what old people love that really makes them shake their heads.
Out on the porch.
“In my country (Brazil), old people sit in front of their houses and do absolutely nothing for hours, just watching people and cars go by.
This is more common for lower social class, for instance my grandma and her friends gather everyday at someone’s door and just sit there until the night comes (they are retired).”
Doesn’t make sense, does it?
“Voting for politicians and policies that will negatively harm the younger generations while having zero positive or even neutral effects on their own lives.
It almost feels intentionally spiteful but I tell myself it’s blind naivety and party loyalty.”
Sad.
“TV evangelists.
My mother is 72 and is obsessed with the “good Godly man” Joel Osteen.
She flips back and forth between televangelist channels and Fox.”
The bearer of bad news.
“I’m a window cleaner and have a lot of elderly customers.
Over the years I’ve found they LOVE to be the first one to tell me one of the neighbours has d**d.
To the point where if I say ‘yeah, Thelma already let me know’, they look genuinely disappointed and annoyed that they weren’t the one to break the news to me.”
Dangerous.
“Going 35 mph on the highway.
Just stay off the d**n highway, you’re actually making everything worse for everyone and clearly you’re in no rush.”
No!
“Buttermilk.
Both of my parents and grandparents would drink it. It just tastes like spoiled milk to me. I’m fine with cooking with it for fried chicken or biscuits, etc but, not drinking it.
I’m very open to most any other type of food and drink.”
Let’s do that again.
“Going to the supermarket every day and come back with only one item so that the next morning they can go again.”
Does it matter?
“Waking up early = healthy. Waking up late = unhealthy.
As long as you get 8 hours of sleep every day, does it really matter?”
Pretty boring.
“Watching TV.
I’m 28 years old and I feel like there’s nothing for people my age on TV.
It’s boring AF.”
Do you want this?
“Expensive crystal glassware.
Every old person I know has a couple sets and want to pass it down but like no one wants expensive, very breakable stuff that you never use it just seems like such a waste.”
Looks awful.
“I h**e casinos.
I have a great little acreage by a lake and everyone just wants to go to the casinos. Every cute rockstar from the 80’s ends up d**d or playing the casino circuit and it is so depressing.
Watching people have nothing to do but sit obsessively in front of a slot machine for hours and hours while they feed those indifferent machines with their social security and savings; one solo cup of quarters at a time-leaves me feeling an overwhelming sadness i cannot bear.
Plus- it is so boring i would rather do almost anything else. I do not get it.”
Get over it.
“They love conspiracy theories like no one else I know.
I have family members who are the kinds of people that get banned from Facebook for posting psycho racist shit and list it as proof they’re being oppressed.”
