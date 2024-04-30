His Ex Kept Their Child A Secret So He Wouldn’t Spoil Him, But When He Found Out He Bought The Kid A Ton Of Toys And Planned A Trip To Disney
Hiding a child from their father sounds like something that only happens in movies or cheesy soap operas.
But there are some very real and justifiable reasons you wouldn’t want your child to know their Daddy, especially if they treated you like absolute garbage.
AITA for saying “this is exactly why she never told you about him” to my brother about his son?
My nephew is 3 years old and we only found about him a few months ago.
Obviously, the last few months have been rough on all of us, but especially my brother who I think was in shock and denial for the longest time.
One of the big reasons his ex didn’t tell my brother about their son was because she didn’t want him to grow up spoiled and entitled like most of my family.
But she said growing up spoiled wasn't the only reason their nephew was hidden from the family.
My parents also really hated her and did a lot to try and get my brother to dump her.
My dad had her fired from her grad job and I think he was the reason she couldn’t get another one in that field for the longest time.
So she was scared of how they’d react if they knew.
My nephew turned 3 right around the time we found out so we weren’t able to celebrate.
His ex would only accept one small gift from my brother for him so my family are belatedly celebrating his birthday and they’re going all out.
She doubted her brother's ex would be thrilled about all the extravagance they were planning…
My brother has bought more toys than one kid needs and is talking about taking him to Disney even though there’s no way in hell his ex would let him take my nephew abroad.
Anyway we were talking about the party yesterday and I told my brother we should tone it down.
I said he shouldn’t give his son that many gifts in one go because it’ll upset his ex and most likely overwhelm my nephew whose life has already been flipped upside down.
I think for my nephew’s sake it would be best if we work with his ex because we’re all going to be connected forever now so there’s no point fighting or holding onto grudges.
Unsurprisingly, her brother didn't exactly see things the same way.
My brother disagreed and said he wouldn’t let his ex dictate his relationship with his son.
I was going to explain why fighting with her wouldn’t be good for my nephew but our cousins were all siding with him and crapping on me for defending her.
They think I’m only siding with her because she was one of my best friends and I’m trying to be friends with her again.
I do want her as a friend but that’s besides the point.
And under fire from her entire family, she blew up on her brother…
I was irritated because they were ganging up on me and in the heat of the moment I said “This is exactly why she never told you about him” to my brother.
He didn’t say anything but my cousins tore me to shreds.
My brother has barely spoken to me since and for some reason our family is now convinced I knew about my nephew all along when I absolutely didn’t.
My brother is also being so nasty to his ex now when he wasn’t before and I think it’s because he’s taking his anger at me out on her.
AITA?
Reddit said this new aunt was well within her rights.
This user suspected that from the brother's behavior, the ex probably wasn't even the one to tell him about his child in the first place.
Many thought that this all boiled down to class, and if the ex was lower class, it would explain her reluctance toward the family.
This user strongly suggested she warn the ex about these gifts before hand so she wasn't caught off guard.
And finally, while this user said it was understandable for her brother to be hurt, his behavior would only make his ex feel justified in her decision to keep the baby from him.
