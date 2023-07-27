What Life-Changing Thing Can You Buy for Pretty Cheap? Here’s What People Said.
Let me tell you a little story, my friends.
I bought a sleeping mask from Amazon about a year ago for $15 and it is a GAME CHANGER.
Why didn’t I do this years ago?!?!
Well, better late than never…
What life-changing thing can you buy for under $100?
Here’s what people had to say.
Safety first.
“Carbon monoxide detector.
Plug it in your bedroom.
That way if there’s the 1/1,000,000 chance your appliance or heater or whatever malfunctions you’ll at least wake up before you d** from suffocation in your sleep.”
You never know…
“A decent first aid kit.
I take one with me wherever I go in the car. You can make your own with good supplies for around that much.
Never know when you’ll need it.”
Good one.
“If you have gone totally bankrupt and those are your last $100, a gym membership.
Gives you a couple of months of access to a locker and a shower for you to find a job in the meanwhile.”
Nice and warm.
“A heated throw.
Honestly saves you so much money in the winter and makes you more comfortable.
Life changing because who can afford to heat their house all day every day through winter?”
The best!
“A library card.
Gets you access to a ton of books, movies, all sorts of things and they’re often free. Just need to live in the area.”
Sounds nice.
“A sunrise alarm clock.
So much more relaxing to wake up to a slowly increasing light than jarring noises.”
Double up.
“A second computer monitor.
Absolutely makes everything work or entertainment related better.”
Darn kids!
“If you are a parent: a projector.
I’ve seen TVs broken from throwing toys, toddlers thinking TVs are touch screen, climbing on furniture, etc.
I bought a cheap $50 projector that sits up high and a white bedsheet and it’s d**n indestructible.”
Do yourself a favor.
“I bought a bidet and never looked back.
They are on all my toilets, I have travel bidets, and have purchased dozens for gifts.
Everyone loves them. Do yourself a favor….”
There you go.
“30 pairs of the same socks (so you don’t have to pair them), 10 pairs of high-quality underwear, and a good pillow.
All under 100 bucks, each item on their own is life changing.”
You can pass it down.
“A 125 piece mechanics tool set.
It won’t be everything you need forever, but I learned how to use tools with a small $100 ($50 back then) set and still use the same set 25 years later.
My dad bought them for me. Someday I will hand them down to my son.”
A great answer.
“A dog or a cat at the shelter.
I have had my $75 shelter cat for 16 wonderful years now.”
Heard a lot about them…
“An air fryer.
I’ve always loved to cook, did it professionally for 12 years, raised by an Italian mother, and only just got my air fryer last Christmas. HOLY…S**T!
My life is 100x easier now and my dinners are way quicker and meats more tender. I’m kicking myself for not discovering it sooner.”
Time to relax.
“A hammock.
On a nice breezy day I like to have a little toke, get my hammock out and take a little nappy under the sun.”
Gotta get some of these!
