What Musicians Are Respected but Are Actually Terrible People? Here’s What Folks Said.

“Chuck Berry a**aulted multiple women, some of which he pleaded guilty for.
And he spied on women in restrooms and a ton of really messed up s**t…”
“My grandpa went to school with one of Bing Crosby’s sons, and apparently Bing was a massively a**sive s**t.
I don’t remember every detail, and I’m sure you can read up on it on Gary Crosby’s book “Going My Own Way”, but there was a lot of rants during holidays where my grandpa would talk about how Bing would lock his sons up in their room and not feed them for days and other horrendous s**t like that.
Not entirely sure on the complete validity of the details of his claims, but the book is there and should provide more information on what it was like to be Bing Crosby’s son(s).”
“Jimmy Page was with 14 year old Lori Madoxx.
She was what they called a “baby groupie” at the time.
Disgusting.”
“Steven Tyler of Aerosmith convinced a mother and father to sign over the guardianship of their 14-year-old daughter over to him so he could take her on the road.”
“My dad used to work for Virgin Records in London the 1970s.
He met lots of popular musicians of the time and said that almost every single of them (with the exception of the reggae artists) was selfish, entitled and unbearable to be around. But he held a special dislike for Iggy Pop (despite loving his music).
He told me there was a boy, maybe 9 or 10 years old, who used to hang around in Virgin Records and loved Iggy Pop. One day Iggy came in to sign records for fans. The kid approached my dad.
He was upset because he couldn’t afford to buy a record. So my dad gave him one of the posters off the wall promoting the event and said “it’s ok, you can get him to sign this”
The kid queued up and when he got the front with a free poster instead of an album, Iggy erupted.
He took the poster, scrunched it up, put it down his trousers and rubbed it against his backside before throwing the ball of paper back in the kid’s face. I can’t imagine how that child must have felt.”
“Ivan Moody, lead singer of Five Finger D**th Punch.
He has a repeated history of v**lence towards women, including girlfriends, his sister and mom.”
Treats people like garbage.
“Jennifer Lopez.
She’s a despicable human being that treats service workers like garbage. It’s also come to light that she hasn’t even sung a great deal of her songs herself.
And that which she has sung is not… great.”
“Jared Leto.
I was an extra on the set of Prefontaine way back in 1996 I believe. There’s a scene where they are at the airport and I’m a face in the background. In one of the takes, I bumped a chair and made a small noise…you would have thought I just s**t directly on the camera.
Dude proceeds to blow a fuse explaining the importance of the moment and tried to humiliate me for a minute. I wasn’t bothered because it was just an accident and just said yea, cool, got it and we carried on…I was just trying to make my $100.
Didn’t really know him before but definitely never followed that ego maniacal pr**k from that day on.”
“Steve Miller.
The Black Keys were tasked with introducing him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame some years ago, and they said he was such a miserable a**hole the entire time, they left the ceremony as soon as he went on stage to perform.”
“Boy George holding a male escort prisoner and beating him is one that people don’t seem to know about, despite being convicted of the crime and serving time in prison.”
“Former entertainment journalist here.
Most of the artists I’ve met or worked with are entitled and p**ck-ish in some way, but Van Morrison is an especially nasty, bitter piece of work.”
