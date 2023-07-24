What’s a Sad Truth You’ve Accepted? Here’s What People Had to Say.
As the saying goes…that’s life!
And with life comes a lot of sad realities…it’s just the way it goes.
Let’s hear from AskReddit users about the sad realities of life they’ve come to accept.
Can’t get over it.
“I’m never going to get over losing my wife to cancer. Even though it was about seven and a half years ago, I still miss her daily.
We married at 24 and she passed at 49. I still visit the cemetery pretty much every week. I’ve tried to date, but nothing’s come of it, I’m done…”
Few and far between.
“The overwhelming majority of people you meet only care about what you can provide or do for them and will have no problem with abandoning or upgrading from you once you can’t provide those things for them anymore.
Very few people on this world will like you for you.”
It’s you.
“Sometimes you’re the annoying person that no one likes.
I later developed some social skills so I’m not anymore, but I always have a soft spot and try and show some kindness for people I see struggling to fit in.”
Sucks.
“I’ll never own a house.
I can’t help but be secretly pissed at all the people lucky enough to have had the opportunity to buy a house at a normal reasonable price with low interest rates and or with another person to help contribute.
Us single folks are so f**ked out of home ownership these days.”
Forgotten.
“Most of us, and among them myself, will be forgotten.
Your children will remember you, your grandchildren might aswell, your greatgrandchildren will maybe hear a story and see a picture of you, the generation after that might even still know your name, the one after that won’t, and outside of your family no one will know or remember your name, some researcher might stumble upon it one day, but even he/she won’t remember it.
And it will be as if you had never existed.”
Can’t get the time back.
“I spent my 20s on a person who didn’t deserve me.
I h**e that I can’t get those young years back.
Red flags are so f**king real. I’m so mad at myself.”
The glory days.
“I peaked in high school.
I’m 34 and I consider my “best” years to be my teenage years.”
Sorry to hear it.
“I will always have mental health problems considering I have a lifelong disorder that have been present since my first memories.
However, there is still a chance I can survive through adulthood and live a decent life with them if things go right.
I have been in therapy for many years and things are still shaky in regards to whether those two things will be possible, but without therapy I wouldn’t be here to write this comment.”
Cut out.
“The group of friends that I had when I was at the happiest peak of my life do not want me in their lives because they would rather stay friends with my ex who also wants me out of his life.
It’s very hard to accept the end to connections that were never anything but positive, I never had a negative experience with any of them and they all were easily able to cut me out of their lives.”
Now what?
“I blew college by picking a major I was interested in rather than one that made money and now I can never afford to fix that.”
Boundaries are important.
“Sometimes people will hurt you, won’t feel guilty about it no matter what, will face zero consequences, and then they move on and forget about you. Relationships, friends, otherwise, etc.
Best thing is to learn young what boundaries you set for yourself and actively only let people with good consciences get close to you.”
But don’t ever be afraid to try a new way. You might be surprised at what life gives you back.
Oh… also… if you buckle down and save, you probably can afford a house at some point.
Just saying…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, hard truths, life, reddit, the truth, top, white text