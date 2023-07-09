Woman Asks if She’s a Jerk for Throwing Her Husband’s Dinner in the Garbage
Have you ever been so fired up that you tossed someone’s dinner into the wastebasket?
You’d probably have to be pretty p**sed off, right?
I would sure think so!
And the woman who wrote this story now wants to know if she went too far when she did this to her husband.
Let’s see what she had to say.
AITA for throwing my husband’s dinner in the garbage?
“We have a rather small kitchen. There’s basically only two places to stand/work while cooking.
In front of the counter or in front of the stove. I have frequently asked my husband to please stay out of the kitchen if I am in there cooking because there’s just no room for two people and he will be in the way etc. He constantly ignores this request though. Last night, he came into the kitchen at kind of a critical point while I had stuff in the frying pan and was preparing stuff at the counter.
He stood in front of the stove and I was just waiting for him to move so that I could get to it. Then he said “this looks like it’s burning, are you even gonna do anything?” In exasperation, I yelled “fn move!!” but instead he stood there and started lecturing me to “not yell at him, it’s his kitchen too and he has every right to be in there also etc.”
By the time he finished, the stuff in the pan was well and truly burnt. so I scraped it into the trash and told him to go make his own fn dinner because it was his kitchen too.
AITA?”
Uh oh….now take a look at what folks on Reddit said about this.
One person said they have a rule in their house…and it sounds like they mean business.
Another reader said she clashes with her mother-in-law about this kind of stuff.
And one Reddit user said this woman is NTA and they don’t want people in the kitchen unless they’re actually helping out.
I definitely relate to this…
