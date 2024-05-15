A Kid At Her Son’s Pizza Party Was A Picky Eater, So She Snapped At His Mom For Expecting A Cheese Pizza Be Ordered Special For Him
by Ashley Ashbee
I was a very picky eater as a kid. It was partly as a sensory issue due to some problems I was born with, and also partly because I barely had an appetite.
People did their best to adapt menus for me, but my mom and I never expected food plans to be expanded to suit me.
I can’t say the same about the mom this story is about. OP put her foot down and now things are awkward.
AITA for saying not everything is about your Kid?
I was having a small birthday party for my son. We decided on his favorite pizza place.
Both my SIL and Daughter are vegetarian and I asked them both what kind of pizza they wanted and they both chose garden pizza with all veggies.
We also had pepperoni and a meat lovers, cheesy garlic bread, wings and an Italian salad. Lots of food for dinner plus the cake and ice cream later.
Mom has her plate full.
My brother comes with his new girlfriend and her son. I have never met this boy.
I was an extremely busy mom with my 3 kids and 4 other cousins. The girlfriend ask where the cheese pizza is and I told her we don’t have cheese.
She started in on my brother about how could you not tell your family my child only likes cheese pizza and says something about it’s because of his autism.
His mom should have brought something he could eat.
I said we have cheesy garlic bread but the boy didn’t like that either.
Then I suggested he could have extra large piece of cake. It was white with sprinkles. Her kid only liked chocolate cake.
The girlfriend asked me to order a cheese pizza for her son so he could have something to eat.
I snapped back with “not everything is about your kid.”
It would be awkward if they hadn’t.
Afterwards when it came to cake and ice cream time I noticed my brother, his girlfriend and her son left.
I get a long text message from my brother about how I could bully a child and his mother and what an awful example I’m setting for my kids.
I do not feel like I was out of line and she was a rude guest and now my brother and I aren’t talking.
Let’s see what people in the comments think.
True! And ordering a cheese pizza is pretty standard as most people can have it.
Another good, no-fuss solution. Easy peasy.
Exactly. Mmm now I want one.
Definitely. And if there isn’t one already made, they’ll make one.
That would have been considerate.
Both parties could have been a lot more civilized, but oh well.
Now I want pizza.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.