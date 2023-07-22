Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Leaving Her Surprise Wedding Because She Felt Blindsided
Who does this kind of thing?
I’m talking about blindsiding your significant other with a “surprise wedding”?
I’ve never heard of such a thing!
But I guess it’s a thing because this woman just had to deal with it…and she’s not happy!
But did she act like an a**hole by leaving the party?
Let’s get the whole story below.
AITA for leaving my surprise wedding because I felt blindsided?
“Last week, I (30F) was invited to a supposedly fancy party by my longtime boyfriend, Mark (32M). We had been dating for five years, and while we had discussed marriage before, there were no immediate plans for a wedding.
Excited about the event, I dressed up in my best attire and arrived at the designated venue. As I entered the grand hall, I was completely taken aback to see all of our family, friends, and acquaintances gathered, eagerly waiting. It turns out, Mark had orchestrated an elaborate surprise wedding for us without my knowledge.
Everyone erupted into applause as I stood there, shocked and overwhelmed. I just felt a mix of emotions. While I love Mark and had dreamed of our future together, the idea of getting married without any prior discussion or consent felt like a breach of trust.
So, I pulled Mark aside and tried to express my concerns and reservations about the surprise wedding. I explained that I wanted a say in the planning process, to be part of the decision-making, and to have the chance to prepare mentally and emotionally for such a significant milestone in our lives.
However, Mark dismissed my concerns, saying that he thought it would be a romantic gesture and that I would be thrilled.In that moment, I faced a difficult choice go along with the surprise wedding, putting on a smile despite feeling unsettled, or stand up for my autonomy and voice my true feelings. I ultimately made the decision not to proceed with the surprise wedding, much to the disappointment and confusion of our guests.
Now, I find myself at odds with Mark, our families, and even some of our friends who believe I overreacted and spoiled a beautiful moment. However, I firmly believe that a marriage should be a joint decision, with open communication and shared expectations.
Everyone’s excuse for this is I have always talked about marrying Mark. And again the problem isn’t marrying him, the problem is not having any say in my wedding. Mark thought I’d appreciate it, because I always spoke about how stressful planning a wedding must be. Yes, I think its stressful, it is but I’d still like planning one!
After this whole ordeal everyone asked if Mark and I were ending things, in which I replied no. I emphasized towards them and Mark I still wanted to marry him, and most feel like this is making me more of an a**hole since I just wasted a perfectly fine wedding.
So AITA for refusing to attend my own surprise wedding, even though it was intended as a romantic gesture?”
