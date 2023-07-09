‘Your boss is absolutely spying on you.’ Employee Reveals That Companies Can Read All Her Slack Messages Including the Private Ones
Folks, if you use Slack at your job, you’ll want to pay attention to a TikTok video that a young woman named Gabrielle shared on the social media platform.
Because her message is pretty clear: don’t write anything on Slack that you don’t want your boss to know about.
Uh oh…
Gabrielle talks about how Slack is a lot less secure than most people believe and she says, “Your boss is absolutely spying on you. Especially if you use Slack.”
She adds that Slack administrators have access to any and all chat channels and they can even download chats that are supposed to be private whenever they feel like it.
She says, “Your employer can also request access to your private Slack chat. Never say or write anything that you wouldn’t want everyone else to find out.”
Apparently, some Slack plans require employers to have a valid, legal reason to access your messages and Gabrielle says that people who do want to chat privately need to create their own Slack channels and make themselves the administrators.
The more you know…
Check out her video and see what you think.
@gabrielle_judge Companies are using tools to spy on employees. You can tell if your job is spying on you through this remote working tip. Thanks to the rise of remote working and the great resignation this is now a thing #toxicmanager #corporatejobs #9to5 #microsoftteamstips #mousejiggler #workersrights ♬ original sound – Gabrielle👸🏻
Now take a look at what people said on TikTok.
All I’ve gotta say is… uh oh.