‘499 of those jobs have either automatically declined me or ghosted me.’ A Man Who Was Laid Off Said He’s Applied To 500 Jobs And Received Zero Offers
by Matthew Gilligan
Depending on who you talk to right now, the job market is either booming OR no one can find a job to save their lives.
And a TikTokker from Los Angeles posted a video where he said he has applied to 500 jobs and he’s barely heard a peep from anyone.
The man stitched a previous video of himself saying that he was giving himself 60 days to find a new job after he was laid off from his old one…but things haven’t been going so well.
He said, “I’ve applied to over 500 jobs. 499 of those jobs have either automatically declined me or ghosted me. I did, however, have one interview, and as of last week, I was denied for that role.”
He said he’s been putting in 40 hours a week looking for a new job but he added, “This job market is really tough and it just didn’t work out for me.”
Check out what he had to say in his video.
