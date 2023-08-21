A Video Of A Boston Cop Flying Out Of A Child’s Slide Became A Viral Meme
by Matthew Gilligan
Some videos are just SO good and SO funny that they were destined to be turned into memes.
And this is a perfect example.
First off, we understand that this fella did suffer an injury, but apparently, he’s okay and we’re glad that he wasn’t seriously hurt.
Now, on to the FUNNY.
A video of a Boston police officer flying face-first out a slide on a kid’s playground became a viral hit and the people demanded memes!
Here’s the original video.
Boston, MA – A Boston Police officer sustained a head injury after a mishap at a playground on Congress St downtown. Boston EMS treated the officer. pic.twitter.com/tVjsK2N252
— Live Boston (@LiveBoston617) August 1, 2023
And then the memes started!
This one compared the officer’s form to ice cubes coming out of a machine.
@cozy_40 Tell me im lying 😂 #greenscreen #fyp #foryou #fypシ #funny #relatable #trending #utopia #bostonpolice #slide ♬ original sound – Cozy B
Another woman thought she’d share a crazy slide that she designed.
designing my own slide for our boys in blue to try out https://t.co/nZU1qkJnQf pic.twitter.com/WbolrBktR0
— soli 🏳️⚧️ (@SoliSolstice) August 1, 2023
This meme really nailed it.
Boston PD interviewing for new police officers after this. @ITYSL_memes https://t.co/UcyRt3E1Vd pic.twitter.com/G6dxYdZEdn
— Cason Fikes (@casonfikes) August 2, 2023
And another Twitter user gave the video a Christopher Nolan-esque twist.
Pretty impressive!
TENET (2020) dir. Christopher Nolan https://t.co/NIl9Tn8YVe pic.twitter.com/OdrETLQpje
— matty monroe (@MonrovianPrince) August 2, 2023
Just keep laughing, fam!