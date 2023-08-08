A Woman Said She Was Ridiculed for Asking Potential Employers to Accommodate Her “Time Blindness”
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, now I’ve seen it all…
I know the way we work is always changing and things advance and progress, but all I could do was roll my eyes at this viral video from a young woman who talked about asking her job to accommodate her because of her “time blindness.”
The woman in the video said, “I just got yelled at for asking a very reasonable question. I’m applying to go somewhere, and I just wanted to know, are there accommodations for people who struggle with time blindness and being on time?”
She added, “Then the person I was with interrupted and acted like I was asking something else. And then, when we were done, they actually started yelling at me and saying that accommodations for time blindness doesn’t exist, and if you struggle with being on time, you’ll never be able to get a job.”
She continued, “You know, provided you’re trying your absolute best to be there.”
The woman continued, “And yeah, I think that a culture where workers are just cut off because they struggle with being on time when there’s other solutions that we can look to—I think that just, anybody who thinks it’s OK to just treat people like that? Yeah, that culture needs to be dismantled.”
Take a look at her video.
@chaotic_philosopher I’m tired of workers’ rights not being prioritized in this country. And we’re entitled for suggesting it should be different… I don’t think so. #workersrights #employeerights #workers #capitalismsucks #capitalism #thesystemisbroken #fyp ♬ original sound – ♻️🌎Chaotic Philosopher♾️🇺🇸
The woman shared a follow-up video where she talked about what she learned after her video went viral.
She said, “We hear about algorithms, political radicalization, and how the Internet is influencing humans, and we think, ‘Oh, OK.’. But then when it happens to you, you see how big of a problem it is.”
She added that she questions if there’s a future for our nation because people can’t seem to have a civil discussion these days.
Check out what she had to say in her second video.
@chaotic_philosopher One of my main takeaways since being named the time blindness girl. Political polarization is more of a threat than we could ever know. #politicalpolarization #politics #political #timeblindness #timeblindnessgirl #timeblindnesstiktok #fyp #trending #usa ♬ original sound – ♻️🌎Chaotic Philosopher♾️🇺🇸
And here’s how people reacted.
One person said this shouldn’t be normalized.
Another individual said there are other systems that need to be dismantled before this one…
And one TikTok user said that you have to be on time for work: it’s as simple as that.
Just be on time. All you have to do is plan a bit better.
