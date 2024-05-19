He Booked A Sentimental Vacation With His Daughter, But When His Girlfriend Found Out She Freaked Out
by Matthew Gilligan
The dad you’re going to hear from in the article below has a special bond with his daughter and the two of them enjoy an annual trip where they honor his late wife.
So is he doing anything wrong by not including his girlfriend in the festivities?
That’s the big question, friends!
Take a look at what he had to say.
AITA for not booking tickets for my GF to come on holiday with me and my daughter?
“I (38M) just booked a holiday for me and my daughter (16F).
This is very meaningful.
We have done this every year since she was born, we’ve carried on the tradition since her mother passed away as a way to remember her (we go to the same place during the same two weeks).
Last year when we planned to go I’d talked to my gf (35F) about it and she was completely fine and said how she had no issue with it just being me and my daughter and it would be fine in the future.
His GF had a change of heart…
So when I booked it this year I assumed she would be fine with it again as she had said she would be.
However, when I told her that I’d booked it she completely freaked out saying that I was entitled and selfish for not taking her as well.
I’ve tried to explain to her that this is a very personal event for me and my daughter but she doesn’t seem to listen and keeps on telling me to book her tickets as well.
I’ve talked to my daughter about it and she’s said she would rather it be just us two.
Was I wrong for not booking tickets for my gf?
Should I book her tickets as well?”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One individual shared their thoughts.
Another person had mixed feelings.
This Reddit user said he’s NTA.
Another reader talked about a big red flag.
And this person shared their thoughts.
Yeah, this girlfriend isn’t gonna last long.
Anybody who wants to intrude like this has got to be incredibly selfish.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · aita, daughter, father, girlfriend, picture, planes, reddit, relationship, relationships, top, travel