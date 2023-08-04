A Woman Was Served A Virgin Pina Colada Because the Server Thought She Was Underage
Hey, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing…
Someone thinking that you’re so young that you still need to show ID to get booze?
Sounds good to me!
And a young woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about going out to dinner and ordering a pina colada…but there was only one problem.
The server brought her a virgin drink because they believed she was underage.
No booze for you!
The woman said, “So we’re at a restaurant right now and I ordered a piña colada but it doesn’t taste like al**hol. And she didn’t ask for my ID.”
Her dad took a sip of her drink to confirm and let her know that she just looks too young to drink.
She then asked the server if there was al**hol in her drink and the server confirmed there wasn’t.
It all got cleared up and it seemed like everyone had a couple laughs over the incident.
Take a look at her video.
@its_dachi Was it worth the embarrassment… no 😃 LMAO #pinacolada #fyp #babyface ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Now let’s see what people had to say about this on TikTok.
I mean, she does look pretty young, but would I assume? No.
Plus, the booze is more expensive, so you get bigger tips.
No shame to the server, though.