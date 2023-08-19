‘Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon.’ A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires
by Matthew Gilligan
Good deal alert!
Hey friends, if you’re looking to save some money on tires for your vehicle, a guy name Alex shared a TikTok video that you’ll definitely want to check out.
Alex works for a big tire company on the east coast and in his video he said, “What’s a company secret that you shouldn’t know, but you’re just like f**k it? I h**e this job.”
In the video, he said, “Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. Never pay full price for a tire. Amazon will always have a lower price than almost anywhere you go.”
Alex told people to call local tire shops and then tell them the price they find on Amazon for the same tire and ask them if they’ll price match.
He added, “Every company will do it. It’s all about units sold, not so much the cost per.”
Take a look at the video.
@arodkcco #stitch with @Taco reacts Need Tires? #lifehack #fyp #foryoupage #tacoreacts ♬ original sound – Alex Rodriguez
And here’s what folks had to say.
This person was thankful for the tip.
Another viewer said you always have to check the expiration dates on tires before you buy them.
And this TikTokker said that Sam’s Club is the best place to get tires.
Go get those deals, fam!