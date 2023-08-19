August 19, 2023 at 8:13 am

‘Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon.’ A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokAmazonTires Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires

Good deal alert!

Hey friends, if you’re looking to save some money on tires for your vehicle, a guy name Alex shared a TikTok video that you’ll definitely want to check out.

Alex works for a big tire company on the east coast and in his video he said, “What’s a company secret that you shouldn’t know, but you’re just like f**k it? I h**e this job.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.04.16 PM Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, he said, “Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. Never pay full price for a tire. Amazon will always have a lower price than almost anywhere you go.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.04.27 PM Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires

Photo Credit: TikTok

Alex told people to call local tire shops and then tell them the price they find on Amazon for the same tire and ask them if they’ll price match.

He added, “Every company will do it. It’s all about units sold, not so much the cost per.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.04.44 PM Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@arodkcco #stitch with @Taco reacts Need Tires? #lifehack #fyp #foryoupage #tacoreacts ♬ original sound – Alex Rodriguez

And here’s what folks had to say.

This person was thankful for the tip.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.05.03 PM Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said you always have to check the expiration dates on tires before you buy them.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.05.13 PM Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said that Sam’s Club is the best place to get tires.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 6.05.38 PM Best trick I could give you is price match to Amazon. A Man Shared An Amazon Hack That Will Guarantee You Never Pay Full Price For Tires

Photo Credit: TikTok

Go get those deals, fam!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter