‘But what size????’ Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail
by Laura Lynott
She wants her coffee and she wants it now, but clearly size is not on her menu!
This customer drives a barista crazy with her order, giving every conceivable detail of what she wants.
BUT WITHOUT SPECIFYING THE CUP SIZE!
We feel so sorry for the barista!
He offered service with a smile and repeatedly asked “What size?” to give the lady what she wanted.
But all the customer could think of was what her drink would look and taste like as she packed her order as full as it could be.
Perhaps he should have just handed her the coffee in a thimble!
Check out the video:
@estebanrosales45
But what size????😂😂😂 #starbucksrelatable #starbuckspartners #starbucksproblems #starbucksbarista #starbucks #baristaproblems #baristas #starbuckstiktok #whatsize #doyougetit
Folks in the comments definitely had opinions about this, as this scenario seemed all too familiar.
It seem like being in charge of the drive thru is not fun at all!
And customers even shared that watching TikToks like these have made them better at ordering!
This has to be so frustrating for baristas. I can’t even imagine having to deal with this.