August 10, 2023 at 6:44 am

‘But what size????’ Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail

by Laura Lynott

TikTok Coffee Order Frustration But what size???? Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail

She wants her coffee and she wants it now, but clearly size is not on her menu!

This customer drives a barista crazy with her order, giving every conceivable detail of what she wants.

BUT WITHOUT SPECIFYING THE CUP SIZE!

Screenshot 2023 08 09 at 3.07.54 PM But what size???? Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail

Photo Credit: TikTok

We feel so sorry for the barista!

He offered service with a smile and repeatedly asked “What size?” to give the lady what she wanted.

Screenshot 2023 08 09 at 3.08.13 PM But what size???? Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail

Photo Credit: TikTok

But all the customer could think of was what her drink would look and taste like as she packed her order as full as it could be.

Screenshot 2023 08 09 at 3.08.35 PM But what size???? Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail

Photo Credit: TikTok

Perhaps he should have just handed her the coffee in a thimble!

Check out the video:

@estebanrosales45

But what size????😂😂😂 #starbucksrelatable #starbuckspartners #starbucksproblems #starbucksbarista #starbucks #baristaproblems #baristas #starbuckstiktok #whatsize #doyougetit

♬ original sound – Esteban Rosales

Folks in the comments definitely had opinions about this, as this scenario seemed all too familiar.

Screenshot 2023 08 09 at 3.12.43 PM But what size???? Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail

Photo credit: TikTok

It seem like being in charge of the drive thru is not fun at all!

Screenshot 2023 08 09 at 3.10.46 PM But what size???? Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail

Photo credit: TikTok

And customers even shared that watching TikToks like these have made them better at ordering!

Screenshot 2023 08 09 at 3.10.52 PM But what size???? Barista Shows How Customers Consistently Ignore An Obvious Drink Detail

Photo credit: TikTok

This has to be so frustrating for baristas. I can’t even imagine having to deal with this.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter