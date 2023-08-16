‘Can’t pay rent on time, but never misses a night out.’ Here’s How People Can Tell If You’re Bad With Money
by Trisha Leigh
Financial responsibility is kind of a hot button topic, given that there seem to be a whole lot of people who don’t have much in the way of finances to be responsible with these days.
That said, if you’re looking to weed out potential partners – or employers, here are a few things people say are red flags.
That’s just silly.
I know someone who is always struggling with money.
Then I found out he has individual cups of Dunkin Donuts coffee delivered to him (via third party apps of course) while he’s working at home.
You know, instead of making a pot of coffee for yourself.
Oddly specific.
Burning friends by asking for “emergency” money, (based on some fake story), that you will never repay.
Yes, oddly specific. Yes, all too common.
It’s a lifestyle.
Can’t pay rent on time, but never misses a night out.
Sounds like most of the line cooks I worked with 10 years ago.
Living in a tiny apartment with a kid and a pregnant wife, taking food every night because they’re broke but he’s building up full sleeves on both arms fast.
And drinking. Every. Damn. Night.
Saw this same scenario over and over.
Even funnier/sadder than that is the line cook that was living at home in his late 30’s, happily spending all his paychecks on magician’s equipment and concert tickets to bands that sounded like silverware in a garbage disposal.
Called his 60 something year old Mom a bitch for asking him to pay the light bill. And she drops him off and picks him up every night for work.
Like wwwhhhat???
I’ve met the literal best and worst of people working in various kitchens over the years.
Best I can say is it was never boring.
Those poor kids.
My neighbor can’t buy her kids school shoes – but has custom rims and wheels.
They have brand new cars, lots of toys, etc., but have zero interest in helping fund any college for any of their kids. But then get annoyed when their oldest child say they don’t want to go to college.
Like, of course your kid doesn’t want to get themselves into mounds of debt. But instead of helping you bought a $50k new car.
I obviously don’t say anything, but it makes me very grateful my parents prioritized my college and helped me pay for it.
Modern vibe.
Works from home in the place they can’t pay rent on, with plenty of time to cook, yet spends $100/day on Doordash.
Painful.
A Private in any branch of the military buying a Dodge Charger.
In 2006 we have a specialist buy a 1996 Mustang for, I shit you not, $20,000 at 24% interest rate.
He even bought it from a dealership that we had a briefing on of places not to go cause they screw over soldiers.
Something doesn’t add up.
A family member of mine has been begging money from everyone. He says they don’t have enough money for food / rent / fuel for his wife to get to work or for tires. We own a tire shop, and offered him a set of used tires for $40 if he will help mount them (it’s a job he’s familiar with). He said he didn’t have $40.
He goes to my sister in law and says he needs to make money for tires. She starts paying him daily for doing some remodeling work for her.
He informs her on day 3 that he won’t be available for the next two weeks because he is going on vacation to new Orleans.
…What?
My ex SIL went to Walmart and bought a shit load of nail clippers, files, polish and anything to do finger nails with.
I asked her what the hell she planned on doing with all that. She told me she was going to start a flea market.
They just might be.
Having the top of the line everything with a minimum wage job….unless you are an unlicensed pharmacist on the side…
This is a good one.
When you ask them how much they paid for something and they only know the monthly payment amount.
You can’t always judge.
Like everything, depends. I used to be poor and save up an extra month or 2 instead of buying cheap stuff especially if I know it would last longer.
It’s like the story of the shoe, the man that has to buy shoes every few months for 10$ pays more per year than the person who buys 100$ shoes once every 2-3 years.
I’d rather have less stuff, but good stuff than loads cheap stuff that breaks.
If you’re always buying top brands without saving up, then yeah you’re right. But that’s simply overspending and you can do that in a lot of ways.
Bless.
Reddit awards, now that we don’t get free ones.
They’re turning em off in September.
Just fired a note at folks tonight saying use ‘em if you got em cuz they’re going away.
A poor person thing.
Every time you get a chunk of cash, you think you have to find a way to spend it.
This is a poor person thing. I had a roommate like this. It’s pretty sad because it’s kind of a chicken and egg thing. Of course people who aren’t desperate and out of money all the time think why wouldn’t you just save that extra $200 grandma gave you for when your car breaks down again.
But to them they never have extra money. The next shoe dropping is inevitable and they will figure it out then. It will suck regardless so might as well actually get some small luxury for once because they can afford it and who knows when that will happen again.
It’s like being starved for the smallest bit of pleasure or happiness and finally being given a loaf of bread. You can parse it out and make it last. But it feels so good to eat the whole f**king thing.
Just sit with it for a minute.
Making impulsive decisions right after getting paid.
It makes no sense.
Expensive flashy car in the low-rent apartment complex parking lot.
Is it bad I feel like this is kind of whatever advice these days?
Like…if you have money I guess good for you.