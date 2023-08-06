August 6, 2023 at 5:28 pm

‘Do you think we’re going to get sick?’ A Woman Said She Found Ants Inside Trü Frü Frozen Raspberries

by Matthew Gilligan

Are you ready to be grossed out?

Well, even if you’re not, it’s coming, so hang on tight!

Two women shared a video on TikTok where they claim that they found ants in their frozen fruit from Trü Frü.

The woman are big fans of the brand…but things took a turn for the worse during the video.

One of the woman said, “You guys, I swear to god this is filled with ants. I just bit into a raspberry filled with ants.”

One woman asks, “Do you think we’re going to get sick?”

I don’t know about you, but this all sounds pretty disgusting to me!

Check out the video and see what you think.

@__itsyasmina__ What is this? @Trü Frü ♬ original sound – Yasmina

Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This person was surprised they kept eating them.

Another individual was amused that there might have been rat s**t in those things.

And this TikTokker said they’ve heard about this product having problems with mold.

Yuck!

True fact… the food industry allows a certain amount of bugs in certain food products.

Look it up.

