Does This Woman Have A Good Excuse For Making Fun Of Her Boyfriend’s Degree?
by Trisha Leigh
Some people just struggle with doing relationships right. I think it’s because, for some folks, putting a partner’s happiness before their own interests is a foreign concept.
OP was recently at a party and had too many drinks, after which she made a joke about her boyfriend’s “useless” degree.
He has a job but doesn’t make “much” money.
Me (29) and my boyfriend (27) were at a party a few night ago. We met up with my friends. My boyfriend and I have been in a relationship for a year and celebrated our anniversary three weeks ago.
While at the party, one of my friends asked my boyfriend about school and work etc. My boyfriend has a degree in African languages and works at a non-profit.
I had a quite a lot of drinks, so I called my boyfriends degree useless because he doesn’t make much money at his job. In a funny way of course. Most of my friends laughed.
Afterward at least one of her friends told her it was a d&%k move and her boyfriend is being cold.
One friend told me it was an asshole thing to say. My boyfriend wasn’t happy either, although his degree really isn’t all that useful.
Ever since my boyfriend has been kinda cold and I feel like an a$$.
Should she have kept her mouth shut or is honesty always the best policy?
Reddit is weighing in!
The top commenter is pretty sure that anyone who laughed was doing so because they were uncomfortable.
This person says OP only made themselves look bad.
This comment says they hope more of OP’s friends stood up against her, otherwise it was probably super uncomfortable.
They think that if you are on Reddit complaining about your partner then you probably shouldn’t be together.
This person really let OP have it.
Seriously, y’all, there is more to life than money.
More people should get degrees that make them happy.
