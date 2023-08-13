‘He said he knows some coding and could take their jobs.’ Did She Go Too Far In Proving Her Boyfriend Didn’t Know About Code And Telling His Friends The Truth?
If keeping up with Reddit has taught me anything, it’s that there are about a thousand and one ways to mess up a relationship.
OP and her boyfriend both work in tech, but he works in sales and she does something more technical.
My bf(29M) and I(28F) met in the same company. I since left but he’s still there. He makes about $130k in tech sales. I make $180k as a cloud architect.
He likes to complain because his commission compensation was reduced and the pre sales engineers got a raise. I know it’s because a lot of sales people were writing really aggressive contracts that led to unhappy customers and now the guidelines for sales has made it harder to make sales.
My bf use to make $40k more so he’s a bit pissed about that although to me it’s just the natural downturn in the tech sector.
She explains in great detail the differences, why he’s upset with his job, and why it’s annoying that he thinks he could do her job or an engineers job without any training at all.
He was talking s*%t about how all pre sales engineers do is talk about products on PowerPoint and don’t do any actual work that makes the customer sign.
I got annoyed because he doesn’t know anything about tech and most pre sales engineers I use to work at had 4-8 years of software development experience not to mention very specific training on the products before they got to be making that salary.
I have 2 years of support experience 3 years of software dev experience before I made 180k and my bf only has sales experience so to discount with how much knowledge is needed is pretty s*%tty.
He said he knows some coding and could take their jobs.
So, she called him on it. They made a bet that he couldn’t pass an entry level interview for a software engineer and he failed miserably.
I told him since he thinks he thinks he knows their role he should be able to pass a junior coding interview and technical questions. He agreed and said loser pays for dinner and I agreed. I got some interview questions and coding questions like fizz buzz and hash map coding questions.
He couldn’t answer a single question not even things like what’s a difference between Java and Python, explain what the OSI layers are, what caching is and the craziest one is what’s the difference between SAAS and IAAS which he definitely should know because he is selling SAAS products.
I had 10 very basic questions and he couldn’t answer a single one.
He also did make any of the code run.
She was mad that he didn’t keep up his end of the bargain and honor the bet, so she told one of his friends about the whole thing and they had a good laugh.
He was pissed and argued with me the entire time but I googled things to prove he wasn’t right he would sulk and didn’t pay to dinner.
He says she humiliated him, so she’s wondering whether or not she should feel bad.
I was kind of bitter he didn’t pay for dinner and when a friend of his came over a week later I told him about it and we had a good laugh because he always likes to complain how easy engineers have it while he has to travel and boasts how he could do their jobs easily.
He was there and yelled at me later for humiliating him.
Reddit, as ever, is willing to weigh in.
The top comment says he sucks, but so does she.
This person, though, figures he brought it on himself.
This comment disagrees, saying that what she did isn’t how one ought to treat a partner.
Others, though, would give her the benefit of the doubt.
They could be reading a bit into it, though.
I don’t know, y’all.
It honestly sounds like these two might deserve each other.
