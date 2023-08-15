‘He tried to take her handicap sticker and POUNDED ON THE WINDOWS.’ A Man Harassed a Little Person for Parking in a Handicapped Accessible Spot
I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know, but people can be so RUDE to each other.
And a viral TikTok video that a man shared about what happened to his mother in a parking lot will probably make your blood boil.
The video shows a man yelling at the TikTok creator’s mother, who is a little person, and asking her why she needs a handicapped accessible parking sticker.
The man is clearly out of line and the woman says, “I need it. For me, I gotta get my ramp out, so I need extra space. It’s very very hard. I can’t walk that far.”
The video’s caption says that the man was waiting for the creator and his mother by their car outside of a grocery store and that he pounded on their windows and he tried to take their handicapped sticker away from them.
The creator wrote, “He simply just didnt understand what its like to be a little person. We were trying to explain that its not just about being short and how my mom’s done nothing wrong by using a service she clearly needs.”
Check out the video and see what you think.
@peetmontzingomoments like this i dont get the opportunity to capture a lot.. this guy saw us going into the grocery store and then waited by my moms car for us to get back.. when we were leaving he starts quizzing my mom on parking in a handicap spot and things get heated.. he simply just didnt understand what its like to be a little person.. we were trying to explain that its not just about being short and how my mom’s done nothing wrong by using a service she clearly needs.. but then he tried to take her handicap sticker and POUNDED ON THE WINDOWS😤 im still shaking and im just glad i was there today.. this is why i post abt my family so much.. this needs to change♬ original sound – Peet Montzingo
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
I can’t believe he waited all that time to demonstrate his ignorance.
Some people… I tell ya.