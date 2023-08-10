Here Are Some Sayings That Really Get Under People’s Skin
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone has their pet peeves when it comes to things others say or how they act. Most of the time they’re different for everyone, but there can definitely be some overlap here and there.
If you’re curious whether or not you’re safe from the hate, check out this ongoing list!
Very patronizing.
Ever since I got engaged (nearly 10 years ago) so many people have uttered the phrase “Happy wife, happy life” to me.
It’s super patronizing to both husband and wife.
Maybe some families…
Toxic workplace that’s says we’re family.
Touchy one these days.
“As a mother…”
Oh here we go.
You don’t know me!
It’s so annoying when people say that “you always do that” when it’s something I did once or twice at most.
My parents do this with me all the time. Or just make assumptions based on incredibly outdated information. I told my mother I didn’t like flying recently and she said “you love flying! You always enjoyed it when you were a kid!”
Yeah, mom, when I was four I loved it because it meant we were visiting grandma and grandpa in Florida, at 26 it means paying a thousand bucks to get your dick groped by some pervert who got a job at the TSA.
Are you sure?
Anything about gaslighting since most people use the term wrong.
It’s pretty cringe.
Anyone who uses “boss babe” or “alpha male” in a serious context
Family isn’t always everything.
“But ____ is still your family!”
I do not give a f**k, any relationship needs to be earned and mutually respectful- blood or not. (Context, I am no-contact with a parent and other family members)
Definitely not.
The customer is always right.
“Always right? You think you’re God just because you went shopping?”
Don’t try to sound smart.
“The sky isn’t actually blue. It’s just how our eyes perceive the light reflecting off the water droplets that makes it blue.”
Yes, that’s how color works. The sky is blue. Don’t try to sound smart and then prove your point wrong.
It’s not an excuse.
It’s because I’m a [astrology sign]
When it’s funny.
“Can’t you take a joke?”
No you dickhead, I just have enough mental capacity to recognize an insult that’s thinly veiled as a “joke”.
Things can always get worse.
“It could be worse.” Well YEAH. It could also be a lot *better*.
Being thankful for what I have doesn’t mean I should just accept bullsh*t either.
Are you sure, though?
“Everything happens for a reason.”
STFU.
Every last time.
When someone says “no offense, but-“ and then continues on to the most offensive statement possible.
Yes, that God.
“It’s all the Gods plan.”
Meanwhile God gives cancer to children.
Yeah, these are hard to argue with.
If you do these, do some hard thinking!