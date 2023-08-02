‘His method satisfies them and saves him time in the process.’ Why This Costco Shopper Refuses To Let Them Check His Receipt On The Way Out
by Trisha Leigh
No one enjoys the little chore of stopping at the Costco exit to let them check your receipt, but I’ve never seen anyone have the guts to just opt out.
This guy says he does, though, and so far the police have never been called.
The Costco shopper in question is @KernelDump, so if you’re looking for some tips and tricks on trying this yourself, read on.
The reason, he says, isn’t because of the inconvenience of having to wait, but because he scans and logs all of his receipts and the marks they put on them can make this difficult or impossible.
Instead he scans the receipt onto his phone and then he’ll “rip up the receipt and just throw it in the trash.”
Costco actually lists the whole “stopping to check receipts” thing as part of their terms and conditions of membership, but @KernelDump says his method satisfies them and saves him time in the process.
Here’s the video:
@kerneldump
You will have to pry my sales receipt out from my cold unalived hands. #LossPrevention #Costco #Receipt #OCR #Scanner #infosec #cybersecurity #socialengineering #kerneldump @@CryptoKnight
Look, I get his reasoning.
I just think people who think rules aren’t for them get a bit tiresome sometimes. You?
Some commenters backed up his desire and reasoning.
Others thought his violating the club rules could get his membership revoked.
There were a few employees from stores like this, though, and said it wouldn’t fly.
At the end of the day, it’s Costco’s store, so it’s Costco’s rules.