‘I always hand the check to the baby and say, “looks like it’s on him tonight.” A Server Shared the Dad Jokes She Tells At Work To Get Big Tips

by Matthew Gilligan
If you work as a server and you’re looking for some new material to keep your customers entertained, look no further!
Because a waitress named Alexa posted a TikTok video where she talked about the dad jokes she uses on her tables.
And she has some zingers up her sleeve!
The first joke she shared was a classic: if there’s a baby at the table, she likes to say, “looks like it’s on him tonight.”
Another one Alexa favors is to ask customers if they’re enjoying the “beautiful beach weather” if it’s raining outside.
Alexa went on to share a couple more dad jokes that really get her tables going.
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
@alexxajohnsonn I have so mwny that i gatekeep i cant help it #seasonalwork #waitressing #travel #waiting ♬ original sound – alexa johnson
Here’s how people reacted to the video.
