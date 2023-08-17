August 16, 2023 at 10:43 pm

‘I always hand the check to the baby and say, “looks like it’s on him tonight.” A Server Shared the Dad Jokes She Tells At Work To Get Big Tips

by Matthew Gilligan

If you work as a server and you’re looking for some new material to keep your customers entertained, look no further!

Because a waitress named Alexa posted a TikTok video where she talked about the dad jokes she uses on her tables.

And she has some zingers up her sleeve!

The first joke she shared was a classic: if there’s a baby at the table, she likes to say, “looks like it’s on him tonight.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.59.39 AM I always hand the check to the baby and say, looks like it’s on him tonight. A Server Shared the Dad Jokes She Tells At Work To Get Big Tips

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another one Alexa favors is to ask customers if they’re enjoying the “beautiful beach weather” if it’s raining outside.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 9.59.30 AM I always hand the check to the baby and say, looks like it’s on him tonight. A Server Shared the Dad Jokes She Tells At Work To Get Big Tips

Photo Credit: TikTok

Alexa went on to share a couple more dad jokes that really get her tables going.

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@alexxajohnsonn I have so mwny that i gatekeep i cant help it #seasonalwork #waitressing #travel #waiting ♬ original sound – alexa johnson

Here’s how people reacted to the video.

This person shared their own favorite Dad joke.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 10.00.02 AM I always hand the check to the baby and say, looks like it’s on him tonight. A Server Shared the Dad Jokes She Tells At Work To Get Big Tips

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said they’re using the comments on this video on their own tables.

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 10.00.12 AM I always hand the check to the baby and say, looks like it’s on him tonight. A Server Shared the Dad Jokes She Tells At Work To Get Big Tips

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual shared what her husband says when he goes out to eat.

Oh, boy…

Screen Shot 2023 08 10 at 10.00.24 AM I always hand the check to the baby and say, looks like it’s on him tonight. A Server Shared the Dad Jokes She Tells At Work To Get Big Tips

Photo Credit: TikTok

I bet she makes BANK on her tips.

Good for her!

