‘I can rely that they will never, ever tip.’ A Woman Said That Cops Don’t Tip Well and It Got People Talking
by Matthew Gilligan
To all the cops out there…some of your own are making you look like jerks.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she claimed that police officers don’t tip.
That’s not a good look!
In her video, she said, “Say what you will about cops….”
Wait for it…
And she continued by saying, “Whenever they come in here, no matter how much of their shift they spend in here, no matter how much they order, I can rely on them. I can rely that they will never, ever tip.”
Wow!
Check out her video and see what you think.
@aldimarketofficial Protect and let me serve them ig #fyp ♬ theres this girl – sign crushes motorist
Here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person said that they also expect a discount…
Another individual had an experience like this when they were a little kid.
And this TikTokker made a good point about what they’ve seen on the job.
In the past, cops would get a bunch of stuff for free from businesses, and that’s probably one of the reasons why they don’t want to tip now.
But they should. For sure.