‘I had to wipe down tables in the rain.’ A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow
by Matthew Gilligan
“If you got time to lean, you got time to clean…”
When I worked at a restaurant when I was younger, my boss always said that to the workers.
And I’m willing to bet that the guy who posted this TikTok video has probably heard those words from his boss before.
He works at a Firehouse Subs location in Canada and he shared a video about the “side quests” that his boss sends him on when the restaurant is slow.
The text overlay on the video reads, “When your boss sends you on the most out of pocket unskippable side quests.”
The video shows him dusting his little heart away!
Bless him…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@fhsbowmanville Gotta keep them guessing🤭#firehousesubsbowmanville #firehousesubs #bowmanville #workplace #manger #funworkplace #food #subs #fhsbowmanville ♬ Grass skirt chase – Julian Rosas
Working retail is literally the worst.