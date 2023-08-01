August 1, 2023 at 10:44 am

‘I had to wipe down tables in the rain.’ A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokFirehouseSideQuest I had to wipe down tables in the rain. A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow

“If you got time to lean, you got time to clean…”

When I worked at a restaurant when I was younger, my boss always said that to the workers.

And I’m willing to bet that the guy who posted this TikTok video has probably heard those words from his boss before.

He works at a Firehouse Subs location in Canada and he shared a video about the “side quests” that his boss sends him on when the restaurant is slow.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.30.23 PM I had to wipe down tables in the rain. A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “When your boss sends you on the most out of pocket unskippable side quests.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.30.32 PM I had to wipe down tables in the rain. A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows him dusting his little heart away!

Bless him…

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.30.43 PM I had to wipe down tables in the rain. A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@fhsbowmanville Gotta keep them guessing🤭#firehousesubsbowmanville #firehousesubs #bowmanville #workplace #manger #funworkplace #food #subs #fhsbowmanville ♬ Grass skirt chase – Julian Rosas

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

One viewer said this is a good waste to waste time.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.30.57 PM I had to wipe down tables in the rain. A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual shared a side quest they had to do.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.31.33 PM I had to wipe down tables in the rain. A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person had an even more ridiculous experience.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.31.15 PM I had to wipe down tables in the rain. A Firehouse Subs Employee Said His Boss Sends Him on “Side Quests” When the Store Is Slow

Photo Credit: TikTok

Working retail is literally the worst.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter