‘I look at the owners and say “What the hell?” and point at the dog.’ This Guy Flipped Out When A Dog Sniffed Him At A Restaurant. Should He Just Chill?
by Trisha Leigh
I would venture a guess that a majority of people like dogs. They may not love dogs and they may not want a dog, but I mean…dogs are generally good.
And when you go to an establishment like a brewery that allows dogs at the tables, most of us also anticipate interacting with them in some capacity.
This man, though, wanted to be able to pretend they didn’t exist, I guess.
Went to a brewery restaurant with my wife. Our name was called and to get to our table indoors we had to cut through the patio.
We got stopped for a few moments behind a table leaving and saying goodbye. In those moments, a lab type dog gets up and starts sniffing my ankles.
A friendly lab came up and sniffed him as he loitered on the patio waiting for a table, and when the owners assured him he was safe, he basically snapped back insinuating that the dog wasn’t safe from him.
I look at the owners and say what the hell? and point at the dog. They just say the classic line of “oh don’t worry, he’s friendly”. I admit I was a touch rude, I just say, “I’m not friendly”.
They pull the dog back under the table.
The two parties kind of got into it, with OP escalating things as he saw fit before heading for his own table.
They start saying if you aren’t friendly you shouldn’t be coming to a dog friendly restaurant.
I tell them just because the place is dog friendly doesn’t mean that its okay for your dog to come up to me. I don’t want it in my f**king space.
They seem baffled that someone didn’t like their dog. He called me an a$$hole and told me to find somewhere else to walk.
I say f**k off as we head to our table.
His wife let him know she thought he overdid it, though, so he’s asking Reddit whether or not they agree.
My wife was like “You’re right, but could have been friendlier.”
Was i the a$$hole?
Edit FYI: Indoors is not dog friendly. Outdoors is dog friendly. My wife and I specifically chose indoor seating because it was not dog friendly.
Do they? Let’s find out!
The top comment tries to stay neutral, admitting they could have kept their dog closer but OP absolutely did not have to be like that.
They say OP seems like he was looking for a fight.
This comment says that OP really might want to reconsider where they go out to eat.
This person is more than a little concerned about OP’s reaction.
This commenter thinks maybe it’s OP who shouldn’t be in public, not the dog.
I don’t know, y’all.
This guy sounds like he could use some serious therapy.