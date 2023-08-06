‘I missed an entire week’s worth of pay.’ A Woman Traveling on United Airlines Had 4 of Her Flights Canceled And She’s Not Okay
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s been a whole lot of hoopla around how bad travel has been for people lately and it sounds like the woman who posted this video on TikTok really had a rough go of it.’
She was stranded in Houston and said in her video that she had FOUR flights canceled…so you can probably understand why she doesn’t seem too happy.
Her caption reads, “Get your SH*T together. I have been trying to get home for a WEEK! I missed an entire weeks worth of pay. 4 canceled flights. Now I am stranded in Houston WITH my autistic son. NOT OKAY.”
Her text overlay in the video reads, “Do yourself a favor and don’t travel right now.”
She said, “I’m really not holding myself together right now. They can’t find a captain for our flight. So we’re gonna be here till at least 4:10, and then I’ll probably miss the connecting flight in Newark. So this is the fourth flight they have screwed up.”
Her flights were canceled for a variety of reasons and she told viewers that traveling with an autistic child made the situation even more difficult.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@halesontiktok @United Airlines get your SHIT together. I have been trying to get home for a WEEK! I missed an entire weeks worth of pay. 4 cancelled flights. Now I am stranded in Houston WITH my autistic son. NOT OKAY. #unitedairlines #delayedflight #cancelledflights #autism #autismtraveling #flightcancellations #flightdelays #cancelledflights #travellingvideos ♬ original sound – Haley Earlene Cary
She shared a follow-up video to update viewers about what ended up happening.
@halesontiktok Update! We are home but @United Airlines did NOT make it easy. #unitedairlines #lostluggage #lostluggageissues #flightdelayed #flightdelays #flightcancelled #flightcancellations #californiatomaine #travelingwithkids #delayedflight #autismtraveling #flightcancellations ♬ original sound – Haley Earlene Cary
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person is BEGGING for high-speed rail travel in the U.S.
Another individual said it took their daughter 5 days to get home.
And this woman said her husband drove halfway across the country because of canceled flights.
Categories: TRAVEL
Tags: · cancelled flights, flights, tiktok, top, travel, united, united airlines, video, viral