‘I refused so he claimed my feet stunk, which was a blatant lie.’ Would You Put Your Shoes Back On If Someone Asked You To?
by Trisha Leigh
Only people who have had to wear high heels for an extended period of time understand how painful they can get after awhile – and putting them back on after you’ve taken them off?
Forget about it. Your feet are instantly two sizes bigger.
OP was in exactly that position as she rode home in the backseat of her own car, her husband driving and mother-in-law in the front seat. Her brother-in-law was in the backseat with her.
When she removed her shoes and sat cross-legged on the seat, he was totally grossed out and told her to put her shoes back on.
I was wearing high heels all day so my feet were killing me by the time we were driving home so I took my shoes off and sat cross-legged on the seat. My feet weren’t touching anybody but my brother-in-law was sitting next to me and turned it into a big deal because apparently my feet are so gross to him.
He told me to put my feet down and put my shoes on. I refused so he claimed my feet stunk, which was a blatant lie.
He did eventually back down on me putting my shoes back on but he still wanted me to take my feet off the seat.
They bickered back and forth about whether or not they stunk and OP eventually snapped, telling him he could walk if he didn’t like it.
Nobody else had an issue with how I was sitting and it wasn’t my brother-in-law’s car so I got annoyed and told him to walk if he had a problem since I felt like he was just trying to embarrass me at that point.
I think he got angry because I told him to walk because he started arguing with me even more and was getting louder and louder about it too. It got to the point where my husband and mother-in-law both had to tell him to shut up.
AITA?
Reddit is really going to town with this one!
The top comment says it’s all about good manners.
There was a lot of quibbling as far as the details of the story.
It turns out a lot of people have big opinions about feet.
Others thought it was the BIL who needed to grow up.
Some are really stuck on the manners thing.
I mean…I’m kind of with OP on this one.
Maybe I need to work on my own manners, then.