‘I told him that I wouldn’t pay for the wedding.’ Does Paying For A Wedding Mean You Get To Determine How Things Go, Even If The Groom Wants Something Different?

There are so many kids out there without loving parents that it seems silly for parents who love their kids to argue about them being loved too much.
OP is a father, but after a divorce when his son was younger than 5, also co-parented with his ex and her new partner, who he admits was good to his son.
I was still serving in the army when my oldest son ” Karter” 23M was 5 – 10. Me and his mom were divorced by then but , I always made every effort to be a good dad and spend time with him while on leave.
When i left the Army ive spent every moment i could with my boy. We still have a good relationship.
Now my ex remarried pretty quick to a nice guy “Steven” which of course he did treat Karter well and I’m not knocking that even though we don’t get along but, I’m his actual dad.
Now, his son is getting married. Since his ex and her husband don’t have a lot of extra, and neither does his fiance’s family, OP agreed to foot the bill for the wedding.
Karter’s getting married to his fiance “Clark” 25M at the end of next month.
My ex and Steven are kinda strapped for cash and Clark’s family isn’t exactly wealthy so they asked me if I’d foot the bill.
I agreed cause of course I’d do anything for my boy.
At least he did until his son stated he would like both his father and stepfather to walk him down the aisle.
Come to find out yesterday that Karter wants both me and Steven to walk him down the aisle.
That honestly really pissed me off you know cause I’m Karter’s actual dad and I’m paying for everything and I’ve always been there for him. It hurt alot that he’d want some step parent to walk him down the aisle.
Now, he’s saying he won’t pay unless he gets to do it alone.
We got into a huge fight about this morning and I told him that I wouldn’t pay for the wedding if Steven walks him down the aisle.
My ex is pissed and thanks I’m being selfish but , my dad thinks I should push harder.
AITA?
His son and his ex-wife are upset, so OP’s asking Reddit…is he the a$$hole?
