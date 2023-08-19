‘I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of.’ A Worker Showed The Incredibly Dirty Conditions Inside The Kitchen Where She Works
A woman named Chelsea who works at a Big City Wings restaurant in Houston, Texas gave viewers a gross look behind the scenes of the kitchen in a viral TikTok video.
The text overlay in Chelsea’s video, reads, “This is how the kitchen looks inside restaurants in Houston/Kingswood, Texas.”
She then showed viewers all the dirt, muck, filth, grime, and overall dirtiness of the restaurant’s kitchen.
She said, “I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of, that you come and spend $30 to $40 a person. Our vice president, do he know it’s dirty like this? He doesn’t care.”
Take a look at her video.
One person said they now cook at home because they used to work for a pest control company in Houston.
Another TikTokker said they can’t do their work if their surroundings are dirty.
And one person said most restaurants only do deep cleaning if they know an inspection is coming.
A lot of restaurants don’t maintain the cleanliness they need until they know the inspectors are coming.
