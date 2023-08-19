August 18, 2023 at 11:24 pm

‘I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of.’ A Worker Showed The Incredibly Dirty Conditions Inside The Kitchen Where She Works

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this doesn’t look good…

A woman named Chelsea who works at a Big City Wings restaurant in Houston, Texas gave viewers a gross look behind the scenes of the kitchen in a viral TikTok video.

And it ain’t pretty, folks.

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 8.00.20 AM I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of. A Worker Showed The Incredibly Dirty Conditions Inside The Kitchen Where She Works

The text overlay in Chelsea’s video, reads, “This is how the kitchen looks inside restaurants in Houston/Kingswood, Texas.”

She then showed viewers all the dirt, muck, filth, grime, and overall dirtiness of the restaurant’s kitchen.

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 8.00.37 AM I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of. A Worker Showed The Incredibly Dirty Conditions Inside The Kitchen Where She Works

She said, “I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of, that you come and spend $30 to $40 a person. Our vice president, do he know it’s dirty like this? He doesn’t care.”

Pretty gross…

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 8.01.19 AM I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of. A Worker Showed The Incredibly Dirty Conditions Inside The Kitchen Where She Works

Take a look at her video.

@chelseawheeler88 I had to quit because this is outrageous, but they only care are attendance #houstonresturant #fypシ #disgustingsatisfaction #houstontx ♬ original sound – Favorite PlusSized 🤍🍭

Check out what folks had to say about this.

One person said they now cook at home because they used to work for a pest control company in Houston.

Yuck!

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 8.01.40 AM I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of. A Worker Showed The Incredibly Dirty Conditions Inside The Kitchen Where She Works

Another TikTokker said they can’t do their work if their surroundings are dirty.

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 8.01.53 AM I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of. A Worker Showed The Incredibly Dirty Conditions Inside The Kitchen Where She Works

And one person said most restaurants only do deep cleaning if they know an inspection is coming.

Screen Shot 2023 08 15 at 8.02.02 AM I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of. A Worker Showed The Incredibly Dirty Conditions Inside The Kitchen Where She Works

That last comment… spot on.

A lot of restaurants don’t maintain the cleanliness they need until they know the inspectors are coming.

Yuck.

