August 18, 2023 at 12:33 pm

‘I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken.’ A Church’s Chicken Customer Claims She Found Fly Eggs in Her Food

by Matthew Gilligan

Who’s ready to be grossed out?!?!

Let’s see a show of hands…

Okay, well we think that this story is DEFINITELY gonna do the trick!

A TikTok user posted a video on the social media platform where she claimed that the food she got from a Church’s Chicken location contained something that she definitely didn’t ask for…

FLY EGGS.

Ugh!

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 4.59.58 PM I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken. A Church’s Chicken Customer Claims She Found Fly Eggs in Her Food

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman said that she was totally surprised by what she found.

And, as you can see, the proof is in the pudding…or the chicken.

Screenshot 2023 08 17 at 8.17.47 PM I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken. A Church’s Chicken Customer Claims She Found Fly Eggs in Her Food

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her video, she said, “Y’all, when I say I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken and seen all these fly eggs on it. That is ridiculous. But look at that, that’s unsanitary, like what?”

Check out the video.

@hiigh4laya Forbidden salt 😳? @Churches Chicken ♬ original sound – High4laya

Here’s what people had to say about it.

This person had a new fear unlocked after watching this video.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.00.56 PM I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken. A Church’s Chicken Customer Claims She Found Fly Eggs in Her Food

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer was blown away by what was going on here.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.01.03 PM I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken. A Church’s Chicken Customer Claims She Found Fly Eggs in Her Food

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they need to pay more attention when they eat from now on.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.01.14 PM I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken. A Church’s Chicken Customer Claims She Found Fly Eggs in Her Food

Photo Credit: TikTok

I think I’m gonna be sick…

