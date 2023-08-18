‘I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken.’ A Church’s Chicken Customer Claims She Found Fly Eggs in Her Food
by Matthew Gilligan
Who’s ready to be grossed out?!?!
Let’s see a show of hands…
Okay, well we think that this story is DEFINITELY gonna do the trick!
A TikTok user posted a video on the social media platform where she claimed that the food she got from a Church’s Chicken location contained something that she definitely didn’t ask for…
FLY EGGS.
Ugh!
The woman said that she was totally surprised by what she found.
And, as you can see, the proof is in the pudding…or the chicken.
In her video, she said, “Y’all, when I say I was in disbelief when I opened my box of chicken and seen all these fly eggs on it. That is ridiculous. But look at that, that’s unsanitary, like what?”
Check out the video.
@hiigh4laya Forbidden salt 😳? @Churches Chicken ♬ original sound – High4laya
Here’s what people had to say about it.
I think I’m gonna be sick…