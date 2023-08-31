‘I’ll take things that don’t need to exist for 100!’ A Woman Called Out CVS For Selling Weight Loss Cards
by Matthew Gilligan
Everyone loves getting a card in the mail.
Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, the good stuff!
But what about cards that congratulate people on weight loss?
A woman posted a video on TikTok where she called out such cards that are sold at CVS.
The inside of the card the woman talked about reads, “Your hard work really shows!”
There was also an illustration of a scale with the word “Yay!” written in the card.
The text overlay on the video reads, “I’ll take things that don’t need to exist’ for 100!”
And the caption to her video reads, “Can we just NOT? The number on a scale is arbitrary and does not define you, period. Non-scale wins are where it’s at!”
Check out the video.
@alexjoypucci Can we just NOT? The number on a scale is arbitrary and does not define you, period. Non-scale wins are where it’s at! #nonscalevictory #weightlossdoesntsolveeverything #antidiet #intuitiveeating ♬ original sound – Alex Joy Pucci
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person said they’d be upset if they received a card like this.
One individual thinks this is horrific.
But this TikTokker thinks this is a good thing.
Not gonna lie, I agree with this last comment.
I think if you want to congratulate somebody for doing something they wanted to do… there’s nothing wrong with that.
