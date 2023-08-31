August 31, 2023 at 7:42 pm

‘I’ll take things that don’t need to exist for 100!’ A Woman Called Out CVS For Selling Weight Loss Cards

Everyone loves getting a card in the mail.

Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, the good stuff!

But what about cards that congratulate people on weight loss?

A woman posted a video on TikTok where she called out such cards that are sold at CVS.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.15.37 AM I’ll take things that don’t need to exist for 100! A Woman Called Out CVS For Selling Weight Loss Cards

Photo Credit: TikTok

The inside of the card the woman talked about reads, “Your hard work really shows!”

There was also an illustration of a scale with the word “Yay!” written in the card.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.16.08 AM I’ll take things that don’t need to exist for 100! A Woman Called Out CVS For Selling Weight Loss Cards

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “I’ll take things that don’t need to exist’ for 100!”

And the caption to her video reads, “Can we just NOT? The number on a scale is arbitrary and does not define you, period. Non-scale wins are where it’s at!”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.16.26 AM I’ll take things that don’t need to exist for 100! A Woman Called Out CVS For Selling Weight Loss Cards

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@alexjoypucci Can we just NOT? The number on a scale is arbitrary and does not define you, period. Non-scale wins are where it’s at! #nonscalevictory #weightlossdoesntsolveeverything #antidiet #intuitiveeating ♬ original sound – Alex Joy Pucci

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person said they’d be upset if they received a card like this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.16.36 AM I’ll take things that don’t need to exist for 100! A Woman Called Out CVS For Selling Weight Loss Cards

Photo Credit: TikTok

One individual thinks this is horrific.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.16.44 AM I’ll take things that don’t need to exist for 100! A Woman Called Out CVS For Selling Weight Loss Cards

Photo Credit: TikTok

But this TikTokker thinks this is a good thing.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 11.16.57 AM I’ll take things that don’t need to exist for 100! A Woman Called Out CVS For Selling Weight Loss Cards

Photo Credit: TikTok

Not gonna lie, I agree with this last comment.

I think if you want to congratulate somebody for doing something they wanted to do… there’s nothing wrong with that.

