‘I’m gonna throw up if I eat it.’ A Woman Paid $26 For An Undercooked Caesar Salad And Had To Airfry The Chicken
by Matthew Gilligan
Food costs seem to be pretty out of control right now and you’re really going to pay a pretty penny if you get food delivered.
On top of that, if you have “food anxiety” like the woman who posted this video, getting a meal delivered to your door can be a pretty bad idea.
Her name is Lauren and she posted a video on TikTok where she said that she spent $26 for a chicken Caesar salad and truffle fries to be delivered but she said that the chicken in the salad was “looking a little too pink” for her.
Someone off camera told Lauren they think the chicken looks great and Lauren replied, “I’m gonna throw up if I eat it, so I’m legit putting it in the air fryer and cooking it a little bit longer cuz I’m not letting my $26 go to waste.”
She then said, “I know if I actually eat this, I’ll give myself a stomach ache.”
She then showed viewers a close-up of the chicken…and it did look a little bit funky.
Let’s check out her video.
Here’s what people had to say.
This is truly, truly gross.